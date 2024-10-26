Subscribe to Local News

Listen Live

type here...
HomeNewsLocal NewsStepping Stones Crisis Society To Host "Walk A Mile In Their Shoes"...
Local News

Stepping Stones Crisis Society To Host “Walk A Mile In Their Shoes” Event This November

By Nikki Ritchot
Stepping Stones Crisis Society Logo. (Sourced from their Facebook page)

Stepping Stones Crisis Society is relaunching their “Walk A Mile in Their Shoes” event on November 9th at Cold Lake’s Energy Centre. The walk aims to raise awareness about gender-based violence and build community support. Men will walk in red high heels, symbolizing empathy and unity. The event begins with registration at 10 AM, with the walk starting at 11. Local leaders, athletes, and first responders are invited to take part in this powerful demonstration to raise funds and promote understanding in the fight against gender-based violence.

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    In The News

    Now playing play