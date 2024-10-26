Stepping Stones Crisis Society is relaunching their “Walk A Mile in Their Shoes” event on November 9th at Cold Lake’s Energy Centre. The walk aims to raise awareness about gender-based violence and build community support. Men will walk in red high heels, symbolizing empathy and unity. The event begins with registration at 10 AM, with the walk starting at 11. Local leaders, athletes, and first responders are invited to take part in this powerful demonstration to raise funds and promote understanding in the fight against gender-based violence.