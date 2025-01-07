No announcements yet from potential candidates to succeed Justin Trudeau as Liberal party leader and Prime Minister.

Trudeau announced his resignation on Monday, saying if he has to fight internal battles within the party, he can’t be the best option in the coming election, which must be held by October.

He’s been leader of the party since 2013 and Prime Minister since 2015.

Two of the top possibilities are former Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, who quit last month after Trudeau planned to replace her, and former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney.

Trudeau also prorogued Parliament until March 24th, staving off the threat of defeat when the Commons was originally scheduled to return January 27th.

Both Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre and NDP leader Jagmeet Singh say it doesn’t matter who the next leader is…..the Liberal party itself has let down Canadians.