As the winter season kicks in, the RCMP is reminding snowbirds and travelers to protect their mail and packages while away. Canada Post offers a Mail Hold service, or you can have your mail forwarded to a friend or family member. You can also ask a trusted neighbor to collect your mail or use secure parcel lockers. For long trips, a secure mail slot or home security system with cameras can help stop thieves. Recently, there’s been an increase in mailbox thefts, so be sure to report any suspicious activity to local authorities.