HomeNewsLocal NewsLiberal Party Will Choose A New Leader On March 9th
Local NewsNational News

Liberal Party Will Choose A New Leader On March 9th

By Nikki Ritchot
Justin Trudeau. (Photo provided)

A flurry of announcements is expected, now that the federal Liberal party has set March 9th as the day the party membership will choose a new leader to replace Justin Trudeau.

Last night, the party’s National Council set the date, and set 350-thousand dollars as the cost to enter the race.

That’s a considerable increase from the 75-thousand dollars set when Trudeau won the leadership in 2013.

The major contenders include former Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney, and former B-C premier Christy Clark.

Candidates will have to declare, and pay the entry fee, by January 23rd.

