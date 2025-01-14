Subscribe to Local News

Listen Live

type here...
HomeNewsLocal NewsCPKC Votes Overwhelmingly In Favour Of Strike Action
Local NewsNational News

CPKC Votes Overwhelmingly In Favour Of Strike Action

By Nikki Ritchot
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Logo. (Sourced from their website)

Unifor members at Canadian Pacific Kansas City Railway have voted overwhelmingly in favour of strike action.  Among other things, the union says its 12-hundred members from across the country are united in their demands for job security, fair wages and improved working conditions.  The vote authorizes strike action on Jan. 29 if a deal is not reached.  Talks with C-P-K-C are set to resume in Calgary on Jan. 24.   

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    You may also like



    In The News

    Now playing play