Unifor members at Canadian Pacific Kansas City Railway have voted overwhelmingly in favour of strike action. Among other things, the union says its 12-hundred members from across the country are united in their demands for job security, fair wages and improved working conditions. The vote authorizes strike action on Jan. 29 if a deal is not reached. Talks with C-P-K-C are set to resume in Calgary on Jan. 24.
CPKC Votes Overwhelmingly In Favour Of Strike Action
