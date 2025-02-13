New research from the Canadian Chamber of Commerce shows that Calgary, Saint John, and Windsor would be hit hardest by potential U.S. tariffs.

The study looked at how much cities rely on exports to the U.S., with Saint John topping the list due to its massive oil refinery. Calgary, which exports oil, gas, and beef, is also highly vulnerable, along with Windsor and other Southwestern Ontario cities tied to auto manufacturing.

U.S. President Donald Trump has delayed broad 25% tariffs until at least March 4, but Canadian businesses are bracing for impact.