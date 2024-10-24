The Vegreville and District Chamber of Commerce is getting ready for their annual holiday fundraiser event. This year, the organization will be hosting an evening they’re calling the Las Vegvill Casino Night. General Manager for the Chamber Roxane Tannas says this yearly event is always popular, is looking forward the celebration.

Tannas goes on to say that the evening will include door prizes and a 50/50 along with various casino games. Local high school students from Vegreville Composite will also be contributing their cooking skills to the event.

The Las Vegvill Casino Night will take place on Saturday, November 30th at 7pm at the Vegreville Social Centre. Tickets are $50 per person and may be purchased in advance by stopping by the Chamber office, or by calling 780-632-2771. For more information, please visit the Vegreville and District Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.