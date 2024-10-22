The Myrnam and District Dove Historical and Beautification Society is currently raising funds for their next project. The organization will be hosting a Spaghetti Supper and Silent Auction on Friday, October 25th at the Myrnam Community Hall, with the funds raised going toward installing a fence along the Dove Connection in the Village of Myrnam. This event is open to people of all ages. For more information, please call the Village of Myrnam office at 780-366-3910, or visit goeastofedmonton.com.