The Vegreville Fire Department Club will be hosting a Comedy Night Fundraiser on Saturday, November 9th. The evening will feature Canadian and Newfoundland native Lisa Baker and friends performing stand-up comedy. Baker says she is really looking the event, and promises a night full of laughs.

Baker goes on to say that she is thrilled to help out the Vegreville Fire Department with an event like this.

The evening kicks off at the Vegreville Social Centre at 7:30pm. Tickets may be purchased in advance or at the door. For more information or to purchase advance tickets, you can visit the Town of Vegreville website or Facebook page. For more information about Lisa Baker, you can visit her website at lisabakercomedy.com.