The Vegreville and Area Stands With Ukraine committee was extremely pleased to receive the 2024 Minister’s Awards for Municipal and Public Library Excellence at the Town Council meeting last Wednesday evening. A small ceremony was held at the Town Administration Building at 7pm. Vegreville and Area Stands With Ukraine receives this award for their hard work and dedication to the fundraising and housing efforts in support of Ukrainians both in Ukraine and in newcomers to Canada. Mayor Tim MacPhee also received recognition from MLA Jackie Armstrong-Homeniuk for the Town’s commitment to the support of Ukrainians. MacPhee says that the evening was truly one of the highlights in his role as Mayor so far.

The Town of Vegreville and Vegreville and Area Stands with Ukraine will continue their efforts to support Ukrainians here in Vegreville and beyond. For more information about the organization, you can visit the Town of Vegreville website, or the Vegreville and Area Stands With Ukraine Facebook page.