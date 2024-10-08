Subscribe to Local News

Cold Lake Man Facing Charges After RCMP Respond To Alleged Impaired Driver Call

By Nikki Ritchot
Alberta RCMP Detachment Sign (Galen Hartviksen, myvegrevillenow.com staff)

A 27-year-old Cold Lake man is facing charges after police responded to a call about an alleged impaired driver east of Bonnyville on October 2. The driver was initially found passed out in his vehicle but took off erratically when approached by a witness. RCMP located the vehicle, and after the driver failed a sobriety test, a search revealed a controlled substance. Travis Carlson is charged with dangerous driving and drug possession for trafficking. He is scheduled to appear in court on October 22. 

