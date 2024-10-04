Albertans won’t be able to buy alcohol from grocery or convenience stores after all. The provincial government has decided to stick with the current system to protect private liquor stores. After consulting with industry experts, the government says allowing alcohol sales in grocery stores would lead to store closures, job losses, and less variety. Service Alberta Minister Dale Nally says Alberta’s private liquor model supports small businesses and keeps a wide range of products available. This decision follows similar changes in Ontario, where grocery stores can now sell alcohol.