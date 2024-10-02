St. Paul RCMP has been investigating multiple break-ins at rural lake lot properties in the County of St. Paul over the past month. On September 27, police arrested James Brertton, 54, from Saddle Lake, who is suspected of being involved. Officers found unsecured firearms and stolen items at his residence. Brertton faces several charges, including break and enter and firearm possession. He remains in custody and is set to appear in court on October 3. The RCMP is also investigating eight recent reports of break-ins in the Lottie Lake area and urges anyone with information to contact them.