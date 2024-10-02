Thousands of kilometers of rural roads in Alberta are nearing the end of their lifespan, with urgent repairs needed, according to a report by the Rural Municipalities of Alberta (RMA). The report highlights a $12 billion infrastructure deficit for over 130,000 km of roads.

RMA warns that if repairs aren’t made soon, road conditions will worsen, and costs could triple by 2028. The current condition rating is 60%, far below the target of 94%. Investing in repairs now could save the province significant maintenance costs in the long run.