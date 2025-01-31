The RCMP is reminding drivers to use extra caution at intersections at this time of year. Black ice, snow, and slush can reduce traction and increase the risk of collisions. By taking simple precautions, drivers can reduce incidents and keep others and themselves safe on the road.

Police have several recommendations to increase safety, including slowing down earlier before approaching an intersection, applying light pressure when braking to reduce skidding, and leaving more distance between your car and the car in front of you. Ensuring your vehicle’s headlights and signals are working, and keeping your tires in good condition is also helpful.

As always, the RCMP urge caution and vigilance when driving during the winter months.