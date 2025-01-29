The Town of Bonnyville has updated its Animal Control Bylaw to make pet ownership more accountable.

Key changes include a $500 penalty for leaving animals in vehicles in extreme temperatures, increased fines for repeat offenses, and a one-time lifelong licensing fee for pet registration, making it more affordable. The bylaw also raises the maximum number of dogs per household to three and revises the list of restricted animals.

Pet owners can now seek permission from the CAO to keep certain restricted animals, such as poultry or reptiles, if they meet specific criteria. These changes aim to alleviate shelter pressure and improve animal welfare.