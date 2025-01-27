Elk Island Public Schools (EIPS) is exploring another full-day kindergarten pilot program focused on science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) at Mundare School for the 2025-26 school year.

Students in the program will attend kindergarten for a full school day, every day. In addition to following the kindergarten curriculum from Alberta Education, the teacher of the program will integrate STEM into all activities to create an engaging environment where students can actively participate in hands-on, inquiry-based learning.

“It’s exciting to offer this type of program for families in Mundare and the surrounding area,” says Melissa Kerr, the Principal of Mundare School. “STEM has always been an important focus area in education—and that’s only increasing as technology progresses. Preparing students now for the careers of tomorrow is essential, while also instilling a lifelong love of learning.”

STEM Kindergarten provides children with additional learning opportunities and better prepares them for Grade 1. It supports their social, emotional and academic development through a combination of instruction, play and structured activities.

As opposed to other EIPS full-day, every-day kindergarten pilot programs, families will not have to pay an additional fee. Normally, the program fee would be $350 per month—however, because of funding available this upcoming school year through Enhanced Kindergarten, EIPS can offer the program at no extra cost.

“We’re pleased to offer STEM Kindergarten in two locations,” says Kari Huk, an assistant director with Supports for Students at EIPS. “This increases the opportunity for more students to try out the pilot program and experience what this type of inquiry-based learning has to offer. From nurturing curiosity to cultivating critical thinking skills, students are building a solid foundation for their academic journey.”

Families residing within EIPS’ Division boundaries may apply to attend STEM Kindergarten at Mundare School. This program will need to have sufficient registration to be offered for the 2025-26 school year.

Families can register their child in STEM Kindergarten as part of the 2025-26 Kindergarten Registration process that opens 9 a.m. on February 1. Different to regular kindergarten programming, parents and caregivers must apply for this pilot program by February 28. If there are more applicants than spots available, a random selection draw will take place. Families will be notified of their child’s acceptance into STEM Kindergarten after March 1, 2025.