On January 19th, 2025, RCMP in Smoky Lake were dispatched to multiple break and enters that had occurred over night. Multiple businesses within the town of Smoky Lake were broken into, items stolen, and damage caused. Shortly thereafter members were alerted to a further incident at a rural location within the county of Smoky Lake where it was learned that a vehicle had been stolen, and another break and enter had been committed. Police immediately attended all break and enter scenes, and entered into thorough investigations. As a result of these investigations police were able to recover the stolen truck, and identify two suspects, one male and one female. The suspects were subsequently located and arrested. Both suspects were released on undertakings to appear in provincial court on March 6th, 2025, in Fort Saskatchewan.