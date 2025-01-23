The Lakeland Agricultural Research Association (LARA) has secured a three-year, $70,000 annual funding agreement with the County of St. Paul after requesting long-term financial support. LARA, which serves several municipal districts, faced funding instability due to the withdrawal of Lac La Biche County and the potential exit of Smoky Lake County. This funding will help LARA continue providing agricultural research and services to local farmers. Discussions are ongoing regarding future contributions from other municipalities.