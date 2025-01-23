The Battle River Alberta 21 Branch of the National Association of Federal Retirees will be hosting an Open Forum on January 29th at 2pm at the Vegreville Legion. The goal of the meeting is to provide a space for members of the NAFR and seniors to voice their concerns about issues they may currently face. President of the Battle River Alberta 21 Branch Paul Loewen says that this gathering is open to all older adults and retired residents who might be interested.

The NAFR currently has more than 170,000 members, including 60,000 veterans. The main goal of the Association is to advocate for seniors at the municipal, provincial, and federal levels. Some topics that will be discussed during the meeting are retirement income security, veteran well-being, and Pharmacare. Any other topics or issues that others are willing to talk about will be included as well. If you’d like to learn more about the NAFR or are interested in becoming a member, you can visit their website at federalretirees.ca.