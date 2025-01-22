The City of Cold Lake is moving forward with a proposal to allow 24-hour childcare services to support families with non-standard work schedules. A recent amendment to the Land Use Bylaw would remove restrictions on overnight care at childcare facilities, enabling them to operate around the clock. The change is in response to feedback from local employers and families, particularly those in shift work. No public opposition was raised during consultations, and the proposed amendment will proceed to future council readings.
City of Cold Lake Moving Forward With Proposal To Allow 24-Hour Childcare Services
