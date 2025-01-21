A community meeting in Elk Point on January 13, organized by Ruth Vogel and Donna Hodgkinson, drew a large turnout of seniors eager to discuss their concerns with local leaders. Attendees included Mayor Parrish Tung, MLA Scott Cyr, and local council members, along with representatives from Caregivers Alberta. Topics ranged from the shortage of doctors and healthcare challenges to rural crime and high utility bills. Seniors also voiced concerns about long-term care waitlists, senior transportation, and healthcare accessibility. MLA Cyr emphasized the need for better rural services and promised to investigate issues like funding for an ambulance bay. The meeting concluded with a call to establish a seniors’ advocacy committee to address these challenges.