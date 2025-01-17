Albertans in the Lakeland region are invited to provide feedback on the province’s healthcare system during public engagement sessions hosted by Alberta Health Services in March. Sessions will take place in Lac La Biche on March 5, Cold Lake and St. Paul on March 6. This follows last year’s consultations and aims to gather input to improve healthcare services, focusing on access to care, workforce issues, and local decision-making. Health Minister Adriana LaGrange emphasizes the importance of ongoing community input. Cold Lake Mayor Craig Copeland encourages rural residents to participate, stressing the need for a strong healthcare system in rural Alberta. Registration is now open at alberta.ca.