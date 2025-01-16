Subscribe to Local News

Aeros Hockey Academy Considers Expanding Into Alberta Junior Female Hockey League

By Nikki Ritchot
Aeros Hockey Academy Logo. (Sourced from their Facebook page)

The Aeros Hockey Academy in Cold Lake is considering expanding into the Alberta Junior Female Hockey League to fill a gap for female hockey players aged 18-22 in the Lakeland region. The proposed program would offer daily practices and weekend games, helping players showcase their talents for college, university, or professional opportunities. Although Cold Lake Minor Hockey provides a strong foundation for younger players, there’s no junior-level option for females in the area. The academy is now seeking community feedback, with a deadline of January 21st. 

