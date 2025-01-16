The Aeros Hockey Academy in Cold Lake is considering expanding into the Alberta Junior Female Hockey League to fill a gap for female hockey players aged 18-22 in the Lakeland region. The proposed program would offer daily practices and weekend games, helping players showcase their talents for college, university, or professional opportunities. Although Cold Lake Minor Hockey provides a strong foundation for younger players, there’s no junior-level option for females in the area. The academy is now seeking community feedback, with a deadline of January 21st.