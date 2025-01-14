Those looking to indulge in a sweet treat and also donate to a wonderful local organization can visit Boston Pizza Vegreville over the next month. From now until February 17th, $1 from every Salted Caramel Panookie sale goes to the Vegreville Food Bank. Donations to the Food Bank can also be made through paper hearts at the restaurant and online. Heart Shaped Pizza Day is also returning on Valentine’s Day this year. If there’s interest in helping out the Vegreville Food Bank over the next few weeks, you can visit Boston Pizza Vegreville, or check them out online.