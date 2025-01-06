The Viking and Beaver Family and Community Support Services are hosting an event this month they are calling the Fraud and Scam Awareness Breakfast. The session will be hosted by Julie Matthews, an investigative journalist turned consumer protection expert. She will be discussing how to stay safe from scams and fraud, which are the fastest growing crimes in Canada. The Breakfast will take place on January 20th from 9am to 11am at the Bruce Community Hall. The session is free to attend, but pre-registration would be greatly appreciated by calling the Viking and Beaver FCSS at 780-336-4024.