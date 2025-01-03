Subscribe to Local News

Local News

Riverside Cemetery Bank Stabilization Project Information Video Now Ready To View

By Nikki Ritchot
Town Of Vegreville Sidewalk Logo. (Photo by Nikki Ritchot, MyVegrevilleNow Staff

The Town of Vegreville is pleased to announce that their public education video on the Riverside Cemetery Bank Stabilization Project is now available to view. The video highlights the methods used for the project, including the removal of invasive species and the use of wattle fencing and live toe staking of natural vegetation to strengthen and preserve the riverbank. The project was made possible through the Government of Alberta’s Watershed Resiliency and Restoration Program. To view the video, please visit the Town of Vegreville website, Facebook page, or YouTube channel.

