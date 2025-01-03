The Town of Vegreville is pleased to announce that their public education video on the Riverside Cemetery Bank Stabilization Project is now available to view. The video highlights the methods used for the project, including the removal of invasive species and the use of wattle fencing and live toe staking of natural vegetation to strengthen and preserve the riverbank. The project was made possible through the Government of Alberta’s Watershed Resiliency and Restoration Program. To view the video, please visit the Town of Vegreville website, Facebook page, or YouTube channel.