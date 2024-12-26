Elk Point RCMP seized a significant amount of drugs following a traffic stop in Frog Lake First Nation.

Around 12:30 p.m. on December 12th, officers arrested a 40-year-old Edmonton man after a short pursuit involving a stolen utility terrain vehicle. A search of the UTV uncovered 188 grams of suspected meth, 10 grams of suspected cocaine, 10 grams of suspected fentanyl, Canadian Currency and other paraphernalia consistently used in drug trafficking.

James Kuzyk is facing multiple charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking. He’s been released on $500 bail and is due in court January 9th. Police thank the Frog Lake Security Team for their assistance and encourage anyone with information to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.