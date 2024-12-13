Subscribe to Local News

Local News

Looking To Try Something New In 2025? The Vegreville Heather Curling Club Has You Covered

By Nikki Ritchot
Vegreville Heather Curling Club. (Photo by Nikki Ritchot, My Vegreville Now Staff)

The Vegreville Heather Curling Club is gearing up for a fun start in 2025. The Club will be hosting three Bonspiels in the first half of the year, with a Men’s Bonspiel from January 10th to 12th, a Ladies’ Bonspiel from February 7th to 9th, and the Vegreville Town and Farmers’ Open Bonspiel from March 14th to 16th. President of the Curling Club Curtis Zorniak says that these events are open to people of all ages and skill levels.

 

 

Registration for each event will close the Wednesday before the Spiel. To register for any of these Bonspiels or for more information, you can call Curtis Zorniak at 780-632-1669, the Heather Curling Club at 780-632-2010, or send an email to heathercurling@outlook.com.

