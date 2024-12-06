Federal Transport Minister Anita Anand says she’s “extremely concerned” by the trend developing among Canada’s airlines, and is calling their CEOs to a meeting the middle of this month.

Her comments come after Air Canada announced it will start charging for carry-on bags and seat selection for those purchasing their lowest-cost tickets.

This follows WestJet’s introduction of it’s “Ultra Basic” fare in June, which has similar restrictions.

Anand says hard-working Canadians expect excellent service, not extra fees.

The trend has seen airlines rake in far more in ancillary fees than in actual air fares.

Air Canada, for example, made almost two-billion dollars, U-S, in extra charges in 2022.