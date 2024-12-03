The Kinette Club of Smoky Lake Annual Food and Toy Drive is set to take place tonight at 6pm. A convoy led by the Smoky Lake Fire department will be rolling down each street within the Town of Smoky Lake collecting non-perishable food items and new unwrapped toys for local families in need. Donations can be brought outside to the convoy or left on your front step or driveway for pick up. If you happen to miss the event, food and toy donations will still be accepted at donations bins located around Smoky Lake, including Home Hardware, ATB, and the Library. Monetary donations may be made at ATB or e-transferred to slkinetteclub@gmail.com. For more information, you can call Elena at 780-554-9906.