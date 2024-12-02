Registration to apply for a Christmas hamper is now open for the Viking and Beaver Family and Community Support Services. The Viking and Beaver FCSS will be providing hampers to individuals and families living in the communities of Kinsella, Viking, Bruce, and Holden. The deadline to register for a hamper is December 9th. For more information or to register, you can call the Viking FCSS office at 780-336-4024, or the Holden FCSS office at 780-688-3928. For even more information, you can also visit the Viking and Beaver FCSS Facebook page.