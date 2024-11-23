The provincial government says a no-fault auto insurance program will be in effect by 2027.

That means most motorists won’t be able to sue the drivers of cars and trucks responsible for their crashes.

Instead, victims will have medical and other expenses paid for by insurance companies at rates set by the government.

That would include income support if necessary.

The shift away from legal action is expected to save up to 400 dollars per policy.

As insurance firms adjust to the changes, the province is sharply increasing the rate of premium increases.

The companies will be able to hike vehicle insurance charges 7.5 per cent next year and the year after…..more than double the current rate cap.