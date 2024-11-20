Alberta RCMP are reminding online shoppers that it is the season to practice cyber security.

According to police, many reports of unauthorized use of credit card data occur well after the incident because people don’t often realize they have been the victim of fraud until the next billing cycle.

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday and the month of online shopping and deals ahead of the holidays, RCMP say to avoid using public Wi-Fi – especially when making transactions or accessing banking or other sensitive personal information.

Mounties also suggest checking your accounts frequently and reviewing transactions often to ensure your information hasn’t been compromised.

A total of 51 reports of unauthorized use of credit card data came in last year in Alberta RCMP jurisdictions, with most happening in November, December and January.