The Akasu Palliative Care Society is preparing to host their 25th annual Service of Remembrance this December. Chairperson for the Society Charlene Melenka says this event is all about trying to provide a space for those who may be grieving or lonely this holiday season.

Melenka goes on to say that she believes the Service of Remembrance has truly had a positive impact on the community of Vegreville over the past 25 years, and is a way to connect with others in what might be a difficult time for some people.

Author and guest speaker Deanna McDonald Tonery will be in attendance to share her story, and speak on loss and grief. The Service of Remembrance will take place on Sunday, December 1st at 2pm at the Vegreville Social Centre. For more information on the Akasu Palliative Care Society, you can visit their Facebook page or their website at akasupalliativecare.ca.