The Town of Viking is once again hosting their annual Christmas Lights Competition. Voting will take place online to determine this year’s winners, and there will be prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place. If you’re wanting to register your home or business for this contest, the deadline to enter is December 2nd at noon. Voting will take place on Friday, December 6th. In addition to the Lights Competition, the Viking and Holden Area Food Bank is currently looking for donations, which may be dropped off at the Carena Lobby. For more information, please visit the Town of Viking Facebook page, or call the Town office at 780-336-3466.