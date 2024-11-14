The Viking RCMP is urging drivers to be aware of increased wildlife encounters during the winter months. With cooler temperatures now settling in, the likelihood of encountering animals on the road increases, as they are more active during this time, searching for food and migrating to warmer areas. This seasonal shift can lead to more wildlife crossing roadways, making it crucial for drivers to remain vigilant. The RCMP advises motorists to take extra precautions to avoid potentially dangerous collisions with a number of driving tips, including slowing down and staying alert, and using high beams at night where possible to increase visibility and to spot animals from a distance. For more information, you can visit the Town of Viking Facebook page.