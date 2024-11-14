Subscribe to Local News

Bright Beginnings Developmental Fair Takes Place in Cold Lake This Month
By Nikki Ritchot
City of Cold Lake Logo. Taken from https://coldlake.com

Cold Lake Family Connections is pleased to host an event this month called the Bright Beginnings Developmental Fair. The Fair is designed for parents, caregivers, and professionals who engage with children with neurodiverse abilities, or have questions about their child’s development. The event will take place on Wednesday, November 20th from 10am to 3pm at the Cold Lake Energy Centre. Admission to the Fair is free. For more information, you can call the Cold Lake and District FCSS at 780-594-4495.

