Cold Lake Family Connections is pleased to host an event this month called the Bright Beginnings Developmental Fair. The Fair is designed for parents, caregivers, and professionals who engage with children with neurodiverse abilities, or have questions about their child’s development. The event will take place on Wednesday, November 20th from 10am to 3pm at the Cold Lake Energy Centre. Admission to the Fair is free. For more information, you can call the Cold Lake and District FCSS at 780-594-4495.