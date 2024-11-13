Subscribe to Local News

Local News

Tofield and Beaver County FCSS Now Accepting Applications For Christmas Hampers

By Nikki Ritchot
Tofield and Beaver FCSS Logo. (Sourced from their Facebook page)

Community Christmas Hamper Program requests are now being accepted at the Tofield and Beaver County West Family and Community Support Services office. The service area includes the Town of Tofield, Village of Ryley, and Beaver County from the west border to east Rural Road 162 or Highway 855, but does not include the Village of Holden. The office is open Monday to Friday from 8:30am to 4:30pm. Picture ID and proof of residence is required. The deadline to sign up for a Christmas Hamper is December 6th. For more information, you can call 780-662-7067.

