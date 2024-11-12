The VegMin Learning Society is offering a program called the Let’s Talk English Conversation Circle. The program is chance for those trying to learn the English language to practice and build their skills by conversing with others. The program will also tackle topics like Canadian lingo and cultural awareness. Meetings are taking place on Thursdays from 6 to 8pm from now until December 19th at the Vegreville Centennial Library. The program is free to attend. For more information, you can call the VegMin Learning Society at 780-632-7920.