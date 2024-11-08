The Home Business and Makers Market is set to return for the Christmas season on Saturday, November 16th from 10am to 3pm at the Vegreville Sunshine Club. The event runs twice a year, once in the spring and again for the holiday season. The Market features arts, crafts, and homemade items from local vendors and artists. Organizer for the event Jennifer Hladilo says that she is excited for the Christmas edition of the Market, and is always pleased to see how much support it receives from residents.

Hladilo goes on to say that she thrilled to see the Market celebrate its 20th year. Door prizes will also be available at the event, and admission is free. For more information, you can call Jennifer at 780-275-0473.