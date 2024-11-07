Alberta is keeping its “rat-free” status strong with $110,000 from the provincial and federal governments. This money helps the Alberta Invasive Species Council’s “Rat on Rats” campaign, which teaches people how to report rat sightings. Even though there are occasional rat sightings, like recent ones at Calgary recycling depots, Alberta’s Rat Control Program quickly handles them. Agriculture Minister RJ Sigurdson says that the program’s success depends on alert residents. Alberta also has strict rules, including a control zone along the Saskatchewan border, to keep rats out permanently.