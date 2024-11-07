The Vegreville Christmas Bureau has set up their central donation drop-off location for the 2024 holiday season. This year the office will be located beside Country 106.5 in the Galleria Mall. The Bureau will be open three days a week to receive donations, on Sundays from 2 to 4pm, Wednesdays from 5 to 7pm, and Fridays from 11am to 1pm. Chairperson for the Bureau Joanne Veldkamp says they are looking forward to helping people and families in need this season.

In addition to various Christmas items that may be donated, the Bureau is looking for donations of winter clothing in good condition, food and toy donations for Christmas hampers, and financial contributions from those who wish to donate. Veldkamp also mentions how important this Program continues to be year after year.

Donation boxes for the Coats For Families Program hosted by the Christmas Bureau are located at the Vegreville Walmart, and the Centennial Library. Toy donation boxes are also located at various businesses around Town. The Bureau is also currently looking for volunteers to help organizing the drop-off and pick-up of donation boxes and other tasks. For more information, please visit the Vegreville Christmas Bureau Facebook page, or call 780-632-8940.