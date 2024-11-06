The Willingdon and District Recreation Centre is gearing up to celebrate its 60th anniversary this month. Board Member for the Centre Beki Zukiwski says that the organization is excited and honoured to host this event.

Zukiwski goes on to say that it is always wonderful to see rural communities come together in the spirit of friendship and hard work to construct something that stands the test of time.

The Willingdon and District Recreation Centre 60th Anniversary Dinner and Dance will take place on Saturday, November 30th. Drinks, supper, and a dance will be the order of the evening, with live music from Calgary based musicians The Backroad Traveler. Door prizes and a silent auction will also be available. Tickets are $60 per person and may be purchased by calling Cindy at 780-208-2395, or Beki at 780-203-6404. The evening kicks off at 5pm.