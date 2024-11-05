Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has received strong support from her United Conservative Party, with 91.5% of members backing her in a leadership review vote on Saturday. This is a big jump from the 54% she received when she first became leader in 2022. Speaking to her cheering supporters, Smith thanked them, saying the party is more united than ever. The UCP also approved some policy resolutions, like ending diversity and inclusion training for government employees and limiting gender options on government documents. These policies are non-binding, meaning Smith’s government isn’t required to act on them.