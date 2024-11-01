The Local Sports and Events Hosts Grant is still being offered by the Town of Vegreville. The Grant is intended to financially assist groups, teams, leagues, and organizations that bring visitors, including participants, attendees, and spectators to Vegreville through tournaments, events, or competitions. Successful applicants are eligible for a one time payment of $1,500 from the Town of Vegreville’s Community Engagement and Economic Development department. To find out about eligibility criteria or to apply for this Grant, please visit the Town website at vegreville.ca.