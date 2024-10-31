Vegreville Visual Artists are gearing up for their annual Christmas Art Show and Sale in November. The Show will take place on Friday, November 15th from 4 to 7pm, and Saturday the 16th from 10am to 4pm at the Vegreville Centennial Library Gym. The event will feature original local artworks for sale, as well as unique gift items and mini masterpieces. A gift raffle for charity, music, and live painting will also be happening throughout the Sale. For more information, you can contact the Vegreville Visual Artists at 780-603-3155, visit their Facebook page, or check out vegrevillevisualartists.com.