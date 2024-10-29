A former Bonnyville teacher, Janelle Arnold, is facing new child luring charges in Wainwright. On October 26, Wainwright RCMP reported Arnold used a messaging app to try and lure a youth and friends to her hotel room. The 35-year-old is charged with child luring, inviting sexual touching, and breaking her release conditions. Arnold is currently in custody, awaiting her next court appearance on November 7. Previously, she faced charges in Bonnyville involving a former student. Bonnyville RCMP offers support for victims at 780-343-7200.