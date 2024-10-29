Child Safe Canada along with the Viking and Beaver Family and Community Support Services will be hosting a Home Alone Safety Course on Friday, November 8th from 3:30pm to 5:30pm at the Viking and Beaver FCSS Board Room. The course is aimed at children aged 10 and older, and will provide an interactive training experience to help kids prepare to stay home alone safely for short periods of time. Pre-registration for this course is required and may be done by calling the VBFCSS at 780-336-4024, or by sending an email to VikingProgram@vbfcss.ca.