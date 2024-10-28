The Government of Canada has recently announced a commitment of $6.8 million dollars over the next 5 years to the Organic Federation of Canada through the AgriScience Program – Clusters Component, an initiative under the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership. This funding will allow the OFC to partner on research into the environmental benefits of sustainable farming practices and address challenges such as climate change, biodiversity loss, soil health and water quality. For more information on this announcement, you can visit the Government of Canada website at Canada.ca.